The race for television's highest honours is officially underway. The nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced, with HBO Max's medical drama 'The Pitt' emerging as the biggest contender, while comedy favourite 'Hacks' has made Emmy history with a record-breaking haul.

From the top nominees and major contenders to the ceremony date and this year's biggest talking points, here's everything you need to know.

'The Pitt' leads the nominations

After winning over audiences and critics alike, 'The Pitt' heads into this year's Emmys with 25 nominations, the highest for any series. The medical drama is in contention for Outstanding Drama Series, while its cast, led by Noah Wyle, has secured multiple acting nominations.

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Close behind is 'Hacks', which has earned 24 nominations, making it the most-nominated comedy series in a single Emmy year. The acclaimed show's final season is competing in several major categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting honours for Jean Smart.

Apple TV+ enjoys a strong year

Apple TV+ has cemented its place as a major awards player with two of the year's most-nominated newcomers. 'Widow's Bay' has picked up 19 nominations, while sci-fi drama 'Pluribus' follows closely with 18.

Netflix's 'Beef' has also had an impressive showing with 16 nominations, while 'DTF St. Louis' secured 13. Other series in the awards conversation include 'The Diplomat', 'The Gilded Age', 'Slow Horses', 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' and 'Your Friends & Neighbors'.

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Familiar faces return to the race

The acting categories once again feature several of television's biggest stars. Zendaya has received another nomination for 'Euphoria', while Noah Wyle, Keri Russell, Rhea Seehorn, Gary Oldman, Sterling K. Brown and Mark Ruffalo are among the prominent nominees this year.

A few surprises

As with every awards season, this year's nominations came with a few unexpected twists. 'The Amazing Race' missed out on a nomination after years as a mainstay in the reality competition category, while 'Dancing With the Stars' returned to the race after a long absence. Meanwhile, 'Hacks' rewrote the record books by becoming the most-nominated comedy series in a single Emmy year.

When are the Emmy Awards?

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock, with actor Mariska Hargitay hosting the event—making her the first woman to host the Emmys solo in 15 years.