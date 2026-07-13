Sam Neill, the acclaimed New Zealand actor whose career spanned more than five decades and who became a global favourite as Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's 'Jurassic Park', has died. He was 78.

The news of his death was announced through a statement posted on his official Instagram account on Monday.

"It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia," the statement read. "Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."

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Widely regarded as one of the most versatile actors of his generation, Neill seamlessly moved between blockbuster spectacles, arthouse cinema and television throughout a career that lasted more than 50 years. While audiences around the world knew him as the calm, fearless palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise, his body of work extended far beyond the dinosaurs that made him a household name.

Born Nigel John Dermot Neill on September 14, 1947, in Omagh, Northern Ireland, he moved to New Zealand with his family as a child. After studying English literature at the University of Canterbury, he gravitated towards theatre before making his screen debut in the 1970s. His breakthrough came with the 1979 Australian drama 'My Brilliant Career', opposite Judy Davis, a performance that established him as one of Australasia's finest emerging actors.

Over the years, Neill built an impressively diverse filmography, refusing to be confined to a single genre. Before 'Jurassic Park' catapulted him to worldwide fame in 1993, he had already earned acclaim through films such as 'Omen III: The Final Conflict', Andrzej Żuławski's psychological horror classic 'Possession', the thriller 'Dead Calm' and 'The Hunt for Red October'.

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His portrayal of Dr Alan Grant in 'Jurassic Park' remains one of cinema's most beloved performances. He returned to the role in 'Jurassic Park III' (2001) and reunited with the franchise in 'Jurassic World Dominion' (2022), delighting generations of fans.

Beyond the blockbuster franchise, Neill delivered memorable performances in Jane Campion's Oscar-winning drama 'The Piano', John Carpenter's cult horror film 'In the Mouth of Madness', the science-fiction thriller 'Event Horizon' and Taika Waititi's acclaimed 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople'. Television audiences also embraced him through series such as 'The Tudors', 'Peaky Blinders' and 'Invasion'.

Known for his understated charm, warmth and remarkable versatility, Sam Neill remained one of the rare actors equally at home in intimate dramas and large-scale Hollywood productions. His performances, marked by intelligence and quiet charisma, earned him admiration across generations and cemented his legacy as one of New Zealand's greatest screen actors.