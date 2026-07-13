Christopher Nolan doesn't make films you simply watch—he makes films you experience. Whether it's bending time, blurring dreams and reality, or exploring the depths of human emotion through spectacle, every Nolan film demands your attention.

With 'The Odyssey' set to be his next ambitious big-screen event, now is the perfect time to revisit some of the filmmaker's finest works. Here's a list of five essential Christopher Nolan films worth watching (or rewatching) before his latest epic hits theatres.

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Memento

The film that announced Christopher Nolan as one of cinema's most exciting storytellers, 'Memento' remains one of the smartest psychological thrillers ever made. Told in reverse chronological order, it follows Leonard Shelby, a man suffering from short-term memory loss as he searches for his wife's killer.

What makes it unforgettable isn't just the unique structure but how it places the audience in Leonard's fractured state of mind. It's a puzzle that rewards close attention and repeated viewings.

(Available to stream on Apple TV+)

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The Prestige

A rivalry between two magicians becomes an all-consuming obsession in this gripping period thriller starring Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale. What begins as professional competition slowly transforms into a dangerous game of sacrifice, deception and revenge.

Packed with twists and emotional depth, 'The Prestige' is often regarded as one of Nolan's most underrated masterpieces.

(Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video)

Inception

Dreams within dreams, gravity-defying action and one of cinema's most debated endings—'Inception' remains a benchmark for original blockbuster filmmaking.

Leonardo DiCaprio plays Dom Cobb, a thief who infiltrates people's dreams to steal secrets. His most difficult mission, however, is planting an idea instead of stealing one.

Even after multiple viewings, the film continues to spark new interpretations.

(Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video)

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Interstellar

At its heart, 'Interstellar' is less about space travel than it is about love, time and hope. Matthew McConaughey stars as Cooper, a former pilot who embarks on a mission to find humanity a new home as Earth faces ecological collapse.

The film combines scientific ambition with deeply emotional storytelling, while Hans Zimmer's iconic score elevates every moment.

(Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video)

Oppenheimer

Fresh off winning multiple Academy Awards, 'Oppenheimer' proved that audiences would still turn up in huge numbers for an intelligent, dialogue-driven historical drama.

Cillian Murphy delivers a career-defining performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist behind the atomic bomb, while Nolan balances politics, science and personal conflict with remarkable precision.

(Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video)