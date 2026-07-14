The makers of ‘Unmadham’ have unveiled a striking new poster featuring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose, who are sharing screen space for the first time. The poster shows Kunchacko Boban’s character, Shelly, seated amid towering stacks of files inside a police station, hinting at the mystery and intrigue at the heart of the film. ‘Unmadham,’ the third Malayalam production from Panorama Studios, is set to hit theatres on July 31.

The film also marks the directorial debut of acclaimed Malayalam film editor Kiran Das. The latest poster suggests that Kunchacko Boban will be seen in a refreshingly unconventional cop avatar. At the centre of the story is a highly sensitive file tied to superstition. As Shelly sets out to track it down inside a police station, a seemingly ordinary investigation spirals into a series of bizarre and unexpected events.

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Another major highlight is the reunion of National Award-winning writer Shahi Kabir and Kunchacko Boban after their successful collaboration on ‘Officer on Duty.’ The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Siddique, Sudheesh, Vishak Nair, Sabumon, Kottayam Nazeer, Jijoy Rajagopal, Gokulan, Arun Cherukavil, Unni Lalu, Shaju Sreedhar, Krishnapraba, Kiran Peethambaran, Vishnu, Raina Radhakrishnan, Sijoy Varghese and Vigneshwar Suresh.

Kiran Das, who won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Editor for ‘Ishq,’ has previously edited acclaimed films such as ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum,’ ‘Joji,’ ‘Moothon,’ ‘Romancham,’ ‘Rorschach,’ ‘Joseph’ and ‘Ela Veezha Poonchira.’ Presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Films, and Panorama Studios, ‘Unmadham’ is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Ram Mirchandani and Rajesh Menon serve as co-producers, while Abhinav Mehrotra is the creative producer.

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Cinematography: Arjun Sethu, Editor: Kiran Das, Music: Mujeeb Majeed, Production Designer: Dileep Nath, Costume Designer: Gayathri Kishore, Makeup: Ronex Xavier, Sound Design: Jithin Joseph, VFX: Egg White VFX, Production Controller: Shabeer Malavattath, Associate Producer: Kamlesh Kumar, Executive Producer: Vinod Raghavan, Stills: Nandu Gopalakrishnan, Publicity Designs: Oldmonks, PRO: Athira Diljith.