Mohanlal has never hidden his love for Argentina. Over the years, the actor has gone the extra mile to support his favourite team, travelling across the world to witness some of football’s biggest moments in person.

In 2014, he flew to Brazil to watch Argentina take on Germany in the FIFA World Cup final, despite the heartbreaking defeat. Eight years later, he was in Qatar to witness Argentina’s dramatic World Cup triumph over France.

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Now, it appears Mohanlal wasn’t about to miss another crucial chapter in Argentina’s journey. On Wednesday night, the actor was at Atlanta Stadium as Argentina faced England in the World Cup semi-final, cheering passionately from the stands. Videos of Mohanlal celebrating alongside jubilant Argentina fans dressed in the team’s iconic blue and white colours have already gone viral on social media.

Joining him for the match were actor Fahadh Faasil and musician Stephen Devassy. Stephen shared a series of photos from the stadium, including a selfie with Mohanlal, captioning it, “Pulimurugan selfie.”

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Sharing more moments from the evening, Stephen wrote, “Argentina x England together with Lalettan, Fahadh, Aji, and the gang made the FIFA experience even more special.”

The pictures show Mohanlal dressed in an all-black outfit, while Fahadh stood out in a vibrant, colourful shirt. The group is expected to stay back in Atlanta to watch the World Cup final on July 20, where Argentina will take on Spain.

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Earlier, Mohanlal was also spotted proudly sporting an Argentina jersey, once again underlining his unwavering support for the reigning champions.