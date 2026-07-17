From high-stakes action thrillers and literary adaptations to emotionally charged dramas and stories inspired by real events, this week's lineup of new releases spans a wide range of genres and languages. Whether you're in the mood for a revenge saga, a sweeping romance, a gripping legal drama or a thought-provoking humanitarian story, there's plenty arriving across theatres and streaming platforms to add to your watchlist.

Maa Inti Bangaaram (Telugu)

'Maa Inti Bangaaram' is an action thriller centred on Swarna, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a former contract killer who has traded a life of violence for the quiet routine of a family home. Hoping to leave her past buried, she settles into the role of a caring daughter-in-law. But when old enemies resurface, Swarna is pushed back into a world she thought she had escaped, forcing her to rely on the lethal instincts she had long left behind.

Streaming on JioHotstar from July 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

23,000 Lives (German)

Based on the real-life story of the German humanitarian initiative Jugend Rettet, '23,000 Lives' follows a group of young Berlin activists who come together to purchase an ageing rescue vessel through crowdfunding. Their goal is to save refugees risking the perilous journey across the Mediterranean. But as the mission intensifies, they find themselves at the centre of a complex legal and ethical conflict, forcing them to confront difficult questions about compassion, accountability and the limits of the law.

Streaming on Netflix from July 17.

Desire (Spanish)

Lucero has built a life that looks enviable from the outside, balancing a successful career as a lawyer with her responsibilities as a wife and mother. But beneath the surface, cracks begin to appear when she becomes involved with her daughter's swimming coach. As the relationship grows harder to conceal, it threatens to upend the life she has worked so hard to maintain.

Streaming on Netflix from July 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wuthering Heights (English)

Emily Bronte's enduring classic returns to the big screen with a new adaptation of 'Wuthering Heights'. Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, the film revisits the emotionally charged relationship between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, two kindred spirits whose lives remain intertwined despite the expectations of class, family and society. Their love, marked as much by longing as by resentment, unfolds into one of literature's most haunting tragedies.

Streaming on JioHotstar from July 17.