After its theatrical run earlier this year, Tovino Thomas' period action drama 'Pallichattambi' is heading to streaming. Sony LIV has announced that the film will premiere on the platform on July 24, a little over two months after its release in cinemas.

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony and written by S Suresh Babu, 'Pallichattambi' hit theatres on April 15 and received a mixed response from audiences and critics. Despite the divided reviews, the film drew attention for its ambitious scale, period setting and Tovino's transformation into the titular character.

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Set in the hill village of Kaaniyar during the late 1950s, against the backdrop of the first Communist government led by EMS Namboodiripad, the film follows 'Pallichattambi', a feared church strongman haunted by his past. As political tensions escalate, he trains a group of village youngsters to take on the Communists, setting the stage for a conflict where ideology, faith and personal loyalties collide.

Tovino leads the cast as Pallichattambi, with Kayadu Lohar playing the female lead. The ensemble also includes Shatru, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique and Baburaj in pivotal roles, while Prithviraj Sukumaran makes a special cameo appearance.