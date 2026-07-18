Kochi: Actor Asif Ali has said that being nominated alongside Mammootty in the Best Actor category at the 72nd National Film Awards is an honour in itself, adding that he never expected anything beyond the nomination.

Speaking to the media after the awards were announced, Asif said he was delighted to find his name alongside Mammootty's.

"It is a joy to have been considered alongside Mammookka. I had said the same during the State Awards as well. Sharing that recognition with him was a proud moment, and I am equally happy to be back among the nominees once again," he said.

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Reflecting on his performances in Rekhachithram and Kishkindha Kaandam, Asif said both films stood out because of their layered storytelling.

"Both films have another play unfolding within the narrative itself, which made them special," he said.

Also Read Mammootty's fourth National Award crowns his boldest career phase

Describing 2024 as a memorable year for both Malayalam cinema and his own career, Asif said he was fortunate to be part of several acclaimed films. He also expressed happiness that Malayalam cinema received recognition across multiple categories at the National Film Awards.

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However, he admitted to being disappointed that Manjummel Boys did not receive any National Award recognition despite its strong showing at the Kerala State Film Awards.

"I was hoping the most for Manjummel Boys. It had received several State Award nominations, so I do feel disappointed that it did not make it to the National Awards. I had especially wished that for director Chidambaram," he said.

Responding to a question on whether he was emerging as Mammootty's successor, Asif brushed aside the comparison.

"I am simply happy that I was nominated alongside him. I wasn't expecting anything more than that," he said.

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Asif also revealed that he had not expected to win an award this year.

"When I learned that the announcement was coming, there was a lot of excitement on the shooting location. Reaching the nomination stage itself after all these years in my career is a great achievement," he added.