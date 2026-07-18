The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards will be announced on Saturday at 5.30 pm, with Malayalam cinema once again expected to put up a strong showing after its impressive performance at last year's awards.

An 11-member jury chaired by filmmaker Jayaraj has completed the selection process for films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification in 2024. Jayaraj, who previously served on the National Film Awards jury in 2012, heads the panel tasked with selecting this year's winners.

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Among the Malayalam films generating the most buzz are Rahul Sadasivan's 'Bramayugam', Chidambaram's 'Manjummel Boys' and Dinjith Ayyathan's 'Kishkindha Kaandam'. All three films enjoyed both critical acclaim and commercial success, making them strong contenders across multiple categories.

A significant share of the attention is on Mammootty, whose haunting performance in 'Bramayugam' has emerged as one of the frontrunners in the Best Actor race. The veteran actor had already won the Kerala State Film Award for the role, and many believe the performance is worthy of national recognition as well. If he wins, it would add another milestone to a career that has consistently delivered acclaimed performances across decades.

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'Manjummel Boys' is another film widely expected to feature prominently when the winners are announced. Chidambaram's survival drama swept the Kerala State Film Awards, winning Best Film, while the director was honoured with Best Director and Best Screenplay. The film also earned several technical awards, including Best Cinematography for Shyju Khalid, Best Sound Design and Best Art Direction for Ajayan Chalissery, reinforcing its standing as one of the most celebrated Malayalam films of recent years.

Dinjith Ayyathan's 'Kishkindha Kaandam' has also remained firmly in the conversation. The mystery drama received widespread praise for its writing, performances and storytelling, steadily building a reputation as one of the standout Malayalam films of 2024.

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Outside Malayalam cinema, Allu Arjun is once again among the names being discussed ahead of the announcement. The actor, who won the National Award for Best Actor for 'Pushpa: The Rise', continues to enjoy strong support from fans, many of whom are hopeful he will once again feature among the winners.

Sai Pallavi is another actor attracting considerable attention. Her performance in 'Amaran' has been widely appreciated, with fans praising the emotional depth and restraint she brought to the role. As anticipation builds ahead of the announcement, many believe the film could earn her one of the biggest honours of the evening.