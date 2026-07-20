Actor Sai Pallavi, who essays the role of Goddess Sita in Ramayana, recently opened up about the emotional and spiritual preparation that went into portraying one of Indian mythology's most revered characters. Speaking at the film's press event in Delhi, the actress, who recently made her Bollywood debut with ‘Ek Din,’ said playing Sita was not a role she sought, but one she considers a blessing.

"It's not easy for actors to get roles like this because it's not easy to play a Goddess. It takes an entire team putting their heart and soul into creating the best possible version," she said.

Speaking about the responsibility of portraying Sita, Sai Pallavi added, "I don't think I chose to play Sita Maa. I was blessed to play this role. It's not something you can chase or plan. I would sit and meditate and pray, 'Sita Maa, please act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film.'"

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The actress also revealed that she consciously tried to maintain inner purity while filming. "I always tried to keep myself as pure as possible, at least in my thoughts, and remain emotionally neutral so that I could present the best version of myself on screen," she shared.

Meanwhile, ‘Toxic’ actor Yash, who plays the demon king Ravana, spoke about being part of the ambitious mythological epic and credited producer Namit Malhotra for entrusting him with the role.

"Thank you for giving me this opportunity. I'm really happy to be part of this wonderful project. All credit goes to Namit Malhotra for bringing this vision to life. He gave me the opportunity to play Ravana, and I even got a chance to learn Hindi," Yash said.

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He added that everyone associated with ‘Ramayana’ is united by a common goal, to take Lord Ram's story to audiences across the world. "We have all come together with one vision and one conviction—to take our story to the global platform. Everyone involved has put aside personal interests for one shared purpose: to tell Lord Sri Ram's story to a global audience while celebrating him in our own country," he said.

Yash also praised producer Namit Malhotra for his ‘courage and conviction’ in mounting the ambitious project and thanked director Nitesh Tiwari for helping him understand the many layers of Ravana's character. "I also want to thank Nitesh Tiwari for guiding me and helping me understand the nuances of the character," he added.

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, whose storytelling has resonated with audiences across the world, creating BO benchmarks in markets like China with 'Dangal', while remaining deeply rooted in Indian emotion and culture - alongside an extraordinary ensemble spanning generations of Indian cinema. Arun Govil, whose portrayal of Lord Rama remains etched in the hearts of generations of Indians, returns to Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana as King Dasharath, father of Rama played by Ranbir Kapoor; the legendary Shobana as Kaikeyi; Ajinkya Deo as Sage Vishwamitra; Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra; Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha; and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.

