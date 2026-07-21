Anchor Ranjini Haridas, and artists Sija Rose and Noila Francy joined the protest march led by the Cockroach Janta Party in New Delhi, standing in solidarity with students seeking answers over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and the CBSE Class XII evaluation process. Speaking from the protest venue, Ranjini Haridas expressed shock over the manner in which noted education reformer Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the site, where he had been on a hunger strike.

"I didn't like the way Wangchukji was removed from the protest site. He was on a hunger strike and was spoken to rudely before being wrapped in a white cloth and taken away. This is not something that should happen in our country, especially to someone carrying out a peaceful protest," she said.

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Ranjini also alleged that there were attempts to obstruct the protest. She said that while she had initially limited her support to sharing updates on social media, witnessing Wangchuk's removal compelled her to travel to Delhi and join the demonstration in person.

The actor also posted updates on social media, sharing her views and documenting the situation on the ground. According to Ranjini, the protesters were demanding a clear response from the government over the concerns raised by students. She stressed that education is a matter of immense importance for families, many of whom make enormous financial and personal sacrifices to ensure a better future for their children.

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She further alleged that several students were stopped and subjected to police action while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar, despite gathering peacefully for the protest. The actor also shared live visuals from Delhi and highlighted the nature of the protest.

A video posted on her personal page drew attention, with several celebrities extending their support. Questioning the government’s reluctance to hold talks, Ranjini said the protesters were seeking accountability and dialogue. “I cannot understand why the present government is unwilling to hold discussions. That is all they are asking for: take responsibility and sit down for a conversation. There are some basic demands, including the resignation of the Education Minister and compensation for the families of students who lost their lives over the NEET examination,” she said.

“This is neither a huge demand nor something difficult to do. We elected you to govern this country, which means you are expected to work for us. Listening to us is one of the most basic things a government can do. How difficult is that?” she added.