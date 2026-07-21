Actor Shwetha Menon, who has returned as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), has strongly dismissed allegations of a political conspiracy surrounding her election, calling attempts to politicise the organisation ‘illogical' and 'divisive.’ In a social media post, Shwetha reacted to claims that she had allegedly received crores of rupees to canvass support for candidates of a political party in Kerala.

"There were allegations that a political party which has been leading the country for the past 12 years had to give me crores of rupees to procure candidates in Kerala. Can someone please explain the logic behind this accusation?" she asked. Questioning why she would conceal any political affiliation if she indeed had one, the actor said, "If I belong to a political party, why should I hide it? If I openly profess my affiliation to a party, what do I stand to lose? Why would I be afraid to say which party I support?"

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Shwetha also stressed that AMMA's newly elected executive committee comprises members with diverse political leanings.

"There are members in the executive committee who support the CPI(M), the Congress and the BJP. That has never been an issue for us," she said. Appealing to those attempting to create divisions within the actors' body, Shwetha urged people to keep politics, religion and caste out of the organisation.

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"Let me make this very clear. This is my request to everyone trying to divide AMMA. Please do not bring religion, caste or politics into this association. AMMA belongs to all its members, irrespective of their political beliefs," she said.

Shwetha who has returned as head of AMMA after a dramatic exit at the general body held on June 21, following which an adhoc panel was formed. However, based on her appeal, the Ernakulam Munsif Court ruled that the adhoc panel was illegal.