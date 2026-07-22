The hearing-impaired US actor Kaylee Hottle, best known for her starring role in two ‘Godzilla’ films, died in a car crash in Maryland early Tuesday morning. She was 18. According to PTI, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office informed that Kaylee was one of two passengers in the car when it went off the road and hit a culvert in Ijamsville before 3 am. The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other passenger declined medical treatment, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is under investigation, the sheriff's office said. Kaylee was a native signer of American Sign Language (ASL), and her family members are also deaf. Her parents, Joshua and Ketsi Hottle, shared emotional video statements about her death on social media sites.

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"Kaylee's mom and four siblings are crushed," her father said in ASL in a post from an airport. "They are together at home, grieving. I am on my way to Maryland to bring Kaylee's body back home." Kaylee’s heart stopped before she arrived at a hospital, transported by air from the scene of the accident, her father said. "Very grateful for the 18 years we had together - and wish we had more," he said.

Joshua Hottle also reached out to the driver, described by the sheriff's office as a 19-year-old man. "I have forgiven you," her father said. "Don't let this incident ruin the rest of your life." "I still feel Kaylee is with us," her mother said in ASL in a post. In ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ and the sequel, ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’, Hottle played an orphaned girl named Jia who sees beyond Kong's threatening appearance and forms a special bond with the monster, communicating with him using sign language.

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In a 2024 interview with The Associated Press, Kaylee said through an interpreter that she hadn't watched monster movies before she was cast in ‘Godzilla,’' so her father helped her understand the genre. "I look up to a lot of people, but the one person I look up to, the few people I look up to mostly, are my parents and my sisters," Kaylee had said, according to PTI.

Kaylee said that when she was working on the first film, she was a bit concerned about whether she would be able to return to her ‘normal life,’ afterward. "People do recognize me at school, yes, but it's not as bad as I thought it would be," Kaylee had said. She previously appeared in a 2021 television episode of "Magnum P.I." She was listed as appearing in the upcoming film 'What Doesn't Kill Us.'