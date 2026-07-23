More voices from the Malayalam film industry have joined the growing show of solidarity with students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the alleged NEET examination irregularities.

A solidarity gathering was held at Maharaja's College in Kochi, where actors Joju George, Santhy Balachandran, filmmaker Aashiq Abu, writer N S Madhavan and author K R Meera participated in support of the ongoing student protest. Actress Gouri Kishan also joined the demonstration, holding a placard that read, "Listen to peaceful voices, democracy hears everyone." Actor and rapper Baby Jean was among those who attended the event to express solidarity with the students.

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Several other actors also voiced their support for the protest through social media on Tuesday. Indrajith Sukumaran, Meenakshi, Kunchacko Boban, Siju Sunny, Rahman, Vinay Forrt, Kalidas Jayaram, Naslen, Nikhila Vimal, Grace Antony, Deepa Thomas and Hashir were among those who shared messages backing the students. A day earlier, actors Vismaya Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal had also reacted to the developments.

Tovino Thomas condemned the alleged use of force against students who were protesting peacefully. In a note shared on social media, he responded to criticism over his stance by writing, "My politics is humanity, and my belief is peace," while extending his support to citizens taking part in the protest.

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Parvathy Thiruvothu also shared videos from Jantar Mantar on her Instagram Stories, criticising the handling of the protest. She said every citizen has equal rights and urged people not to remain silent in the face of what she described as oppression.

Indrajith Sukumaran was among the actors who expressed support for the students through a social media post. He said every citizen has the right to express dissent and protest peacefully, and that authorities should not resort to violence against peaceful demonstrators. He also expressed condolences to students who reportedly lost their lives in connection with the question paper leak and wished for the concerns of those injured during the protest to be addressed at the earliest.

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At Jantar Mantar, actors Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi, along with television presenter Ranjini Haridas, were present at the protest venue in support of the students. Similar solidarity gatherings have also been organised at different locations across Kerala.