As the Jantar Mantar protests gather momentum, with more social activists, celebrities and supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) joining students in Delhi, the movement has once again brought student-led resistance into the spotlight. Cinema, too, has often explored the power of youth voices, political awakening and campus activism. Here are four films that capture the spirit of student uprisings.

Jana Gana Mana

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, Jana Gana Mana stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a gripping political thriller centred on student protests sparked by alleged police brutality following the death of a socially conscious college professor. The film examines the role of students in demanding accountability and justice, while emphasising that young voices deserve to be heard. Its themes of activism, institutional failures and public dissent continue to resonate amid ongoing debates over the education system.

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Varthamanam

One of Malayalam cinema’s most fearless portrayals of student politics, Varthamanam, directed by Sidhartha Siva and written by Aryadan Shoukath, explores how students who speak out against caste discrimination and fascism are often labelled as anti-national. Parvathy Thiruvothu delivers a powerful performance as Faiza, alongside Roshan Mathew, as two politically aware students navigating an increasingly polarised environment. The film remains a sharp commentary on dissent and the cost of speaking truth to power.

Rang De Basanti

A modern classic, Rang De Basanti follows a group of carefree youngsters who are cast as Indian freedom fighters in a documentary. As they immerse themselves in the lives of the revolutionaries they portray, they undergo a profound political awakening. Led by Aamir Khan, the film evolves into a powerful story of youth-led resistance against corruption and injustice, inspiring an entire generation to engage with social and political issues.

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Yuva

Mani Ratnam’s Yuva intertwines the lives of three young men whose destinies collide after an assassination attempt. At its heart is the story of Michael (Ajay Devgn), an idealistic student leader who believes in transforming society through politics, and Arjun (Vivek Oberoi), whose journey takes him from apathy to political consciousness. Blending campus politics, student activism and electoral power struggles, Yuva remains one of Hindi cinema’s most compelling explorations of youth participation in democracy.