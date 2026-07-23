Cyberattacks and online abuse continue to target Vismaya Mohanlal after she expressed support for the CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The daughter of Mohanlal, who is gearing up for the release of her debut film ‘Thudakkam,’ shared a post criticising the authorities' handling of the protesters. "Tear gas. Lathi charges. Students injured. Roads blocked... My question to all of you is simple: Do you genuinely believe this is how a democracy should respond to its own citizens?" she wrote.

Soon after her post, Vismaya was inundated with abusive comments on social media. Several users described her as ‘a huge embarrassment’ to her father, while others posted derogatory remarks targeting both Vismaya and Mohanlal, who is currently in the US promoting his upcoming film. Some users also labelled her ‘anti-national’ in the comments.

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Neither Vismaya nor Mohanlal has publicly responded to the online attacks. However, filmmaker Major Ravi, a close friend of Mohanlal and a prominent BJP leader in Kerala, told Manorama News that Vismaya was speaking in support of the students but was not endorsing the CJP.

Meanwhile, a growing number of celebrities have spoken out on the Jantar Mantar protests, with Dulquer Salmaan being the latest to voice his support.