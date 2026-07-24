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Get ready for an absolute rollercoaster of a weekend because Manorama Max is bringing you two incredible Malayalam blockbusters back-to-back, packed with everything from wild laughs to touching emotions!

'Triple Decker'
The superhit movie ‘Triple Decker’ drops on Friday as a massive digital exclusive release, available only on Manorama Max. Directed by Krishnanunni Mangalath and produced by Sreelatha Krishna, this wild, high-stakes dark comedy follows three protagonists over the course of one bizarre day.

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Starring Akhil Sreekumaran, Vaishnavi, Gowri Kutty, Saji Sopnam, Venkitaraman R K, and Sreekumar R Nair, with music by J S Gokul, the story brings together a well-meaning delivery agent who goes to insane lengths for love, a couple with a dangerous plan, and a stranger with her own hidden agenda. As their lives collide in unexpected ways and secrets simmer beneath the surface, everything spirals into a chaotic mix of dark humor and perfectly timed misfortune where every move only makes things worse.

Kalyanamaram
‘Kalyanamaram' takes over your screens on July 24 with a breathtaking, soul-stirring drama set in a dreamy, picturesque hill village. Directed by Rajesh Amanakara and starring young sensation Deva Nandha as Mallika alongside Dhyan Sreenivasan and Meera Vasudevan, the story follows a fearless little girl who shares an inseparable bond with a tree she considers her best friend.

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When her family decides to cut it down to clear the path for a wedding, Mallika launches an impassioned, courageous fight to save her beloved tree, ultimately inspiring the entire community.

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