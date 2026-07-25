Actor Jyotika has joined the growing list of film personalities expressing solidarity with the students protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Sharing a note on Instagram, Jyotika backed the students' movement and called on the minister to step down. She also praised the Gen Z generation for speaking up fearlessly and standing up for accountability.

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"Step down Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign. I stand with the students and future of our nation. I stand with accountability. I stand for a democratic India. I stand for a reformed education," she wrote.

In her note, the actor also lauded activists Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, saying, "As mothers, we want to raise our children to be like you." She went on to say that she was proud of Gen Z for being "unfiltered" and added, "You have proved that together 'we' are India. Thank you for breaking the pressure. Thank you for making us fearless."

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Jyotika's post comes amid a wave of support from the film industry for the student protest in Delhi. On Thursday, actors Mammootty, Indrajith Sukumaran, Meenakshi, Kunchacko Boban, Siju Sunny, Rahman, Vinay Forrt, Kalidas Jayaram, Naslen, Nikhila Vimal, Grace Antony, Krishand, Ansiba, and Hashir voiced their support for the movement.

A day earlier, Vismaya Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal and Prachi Tehlan had also expressed solidarity with the protesters. Several actors from the Hindi and Tamil film industries have also backed the students' demand for accountability and education reforms.