Malayalam psychological thriller Anomie, starring Bhavana and Rahman, has quietly made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. The film, written and directed by Riyas Marath, was released in theatres on February 6 before arriving on the streaming platform.

Bhavana not only headlines the film but also co-produced Anomie under her banner along with Aadith Prassana Kumar of APK Cinema and producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios. The cast also includes Shebin Benson, Arjun Lal, Vishnu Agasthya and Binu Pappu in pivotal roles.

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The film follows Zaara (Bhavana), a woman determined to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance and death of her brother. Unwilling to accept the lack of answers from the investigation, she begins her own search for the truth while ACP Mohammed Ghibran (Rahman) leads the official probe. As their investigations gradually intersect, long-buried secrets begin to surface, taking the case in unexpected directions. What starts as a search for answers soon unfolds into a psychological mystery with an unusual scientific angle, leading to a disturbing revelation.