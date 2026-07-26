Sixteen years after Malayalam actor Cochin Haneefa's death, his family has finally moved into a home of their own in Kochi, fulfilling one of the actor's lifelong dreams.

Named 'Cochin Haneefa's AB Manzil', the three-storey house in Vennala was built using the actor's savings after years of legal hurdles. Haneefa had always wanted to build a home named after his father, Abi Muhammad. Since his death in 2010, his wife Faseela and twin daughters, Safa and Marwa, had been living in a rented house in Kadavanthra.

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Safa and Marwa, who were just four years old when they lost their father, designed the interiors of the five-bedroom home, which is filled with photographs and memories of the late actor. Actor Dileep attended the housewarming ceremony.

Despite repeated requests from relatives, Faseela chose not to return to her hometown of Thalassery after Haneefa's death, saying she wanted to preserve his memories in the city that had become part of his identity.

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Speaking to the media, Faseela said the family never sought financial help from anyone.

"We never stretched out our hands before anyone, not even for a single rupee. There were legal hurdles, but we were eventually able to build this house using Haneefa's own savings, just as he had wished."

She also acknowledged Dileep's support during those difficult years. Knowing Haneefa's self-respecting nature, the actor arranged for Haneefa's Toyota Innova to be used on his film sets, giving the family a steady source of income for nearly 16 years.

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"Haneefa was a proud man. He never liked bowing his head before anyone. That's why we waited all these years before building this house," Faseela said.

The family's financial uncertainty eased after Haneefa's assets, tied up in legal proceedings, were released when their daughters turned 18, paving the way for the completion of the home he had always dreamed of.