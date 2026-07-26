The repeated leaks of the trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Part 1' are having an unexpected effect. Instead of fuelling outrage over piracy, they are prompting fans to urge the makers to release the trailer officially.

After snippets from the film surfaced online following private screenings in New Delhi and later at San Diego Comic-Con, social media has been flooded with requests asking producer Namit Malhotra to drop the trailer instead of letting more leaked footage circulate.

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The latest round of leaks went a step further, with an X user stitching together several clips into what appears to be a two-minute version of the trailer. While it is unclear whether the compilation accurately reflects the final cut, it has only intensified anticipation around the film.

"Looks very good and promising. At least this leak is not shot on potato camera," one user wrote. Another tagged Malhotra, saying, "What are you doing, man? Just drop the trailer on YouTube."

A third fan echoed the growing sentiment online: "Release it soon! It looks so good even in the leaked version. It'll look even better in 4K."

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The trailer was first screened during the 'Pratham Sankalp' event in New Delhi on July 18, where brief clips soon found their way online. More footage surfaced after it was showcased at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, leading to another wave of leaks across social media.

The leaks come even as the makers have postponed the trailer's official launch.

Announcing the delay on Instagram, producer Namit Malhotra said the film's partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment had prompted a change in plans.

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"Today is a very special moment for our 'Ramayana', my dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date," he wrote.

He added that the film's worldwide rollout would mark "a moment of great pride" for Indian cinema, saying it would introduce the story of the 'Ramayana' to global audiences "like any major global Hollywood film."

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Rakul Preet Singh, 'Ramayana: Part 1' remains one of the country's most anticipated films. Ironically, every new leak appears to be building rather than diminishing excitement, with fans now waiting for the makers to unveil the trailer in full.