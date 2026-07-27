The legal battle over the functioning of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) took another turn after actor and Palakkad MLA Ramesh Pisharody informed the Ernakulam Munsiff Court that he is no longer interested in continuing as the chairman of the ad hoc committee constituted to manage the organisation amid its ongoing crisis.

Pisharody made the submission in connection with a suit filed by AMMA’s elected president, Shwetha Menon, challenging the legality of the ad hoc committee headed by him. During the proceedings, the court observed that AMMA’s bylaws do not permit the formation of an ad hoc committee and ruled that only a duly elected executive committee can administer the organisation. Consequently, the functioning of the existing panel was restrained.

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Meanwhile, actor Ansiba had moved the court seeking to be impleaded in the case concerning the ad hoc committee. However, Shwetha Menon opposed the plea. The court was expected to hear her objections on Monday, but the matter was adjourned after she was unable to appear before the court. A fresh date for the hearing will be announced later.

Earlier in the day, four AMMA members, including Maala Parvathy and Ansiba, approached the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, stating that the association’s day-to-day functioning has been severely affected by the ongoing legal disputes and internal controversies.

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As matters stand, Shwetha Menon continues as AMMA’s president along with a section of her former executive committee members. Although she had announced her resignation during the association’s general body meeting, she has since maintained that the resignation is not legally valid as it was never submitted through the prescribed official procedure.