Three decades after Woody and Buzz Lightyear first captured audiences' hearts, the 'Toy Story' franchise has proved it still has plenty of life left. Disney and Pixar's 'Toy Story 5' has crossed the coveted $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing film of 2026 so far.

The animated sequel reached the milestone during its sixth weekend in theatres, taking its global earnings to more than $1.02 billion. Of that, nearly $449 million has come from North America, while international markets have contributed over $573 million, underlining the franchise's enduring popularity across generations.

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The film's journey to the billion-dollar club began with a blockbuster worldwide opening of over $312 million, before maintaining a steady run at the box office through strong family attendance and repeat viewings. Unlike many recent releases that have seen sharp drops after opening weekend, 'Toy Story 5' has continued to draw audiences, helping it emerge as the biggest theatrical success of the year.

The latest milestone is another major achievement for Pixar, which now has six films that have crossed the $1 billion mark globally. It also means every mainline 'Toy Story' sequel released over the past 15 years has entered the billion-dollar club, following the success of 'Toy Story 3' (2010) and 'Toy Story 4' (2019).

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The performance is another boost for Disney, whose biggest theatrical successes in recent years have largely been driven by established franchises. While original animated films have found it increasingly difficult to achieve similar commercial heights, the continued success of the 'Toy Story' series highlights the lasting appeal of its characters and storytelling.

The film's success comes amid stiff competition at the global box office, including Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', which has also enjoyed a strong theatrical run. Despite the competition, 'Toy Story 5' has retained its position as the highest-grossing release of 2026.