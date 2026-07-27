The makers of 'Dhoomakethu', starring Sajin Gopu and Nikhila Vimal, have officially locked September 11 as the film's theatrical release date. The announcement was made on Sunday through social media, accompanied by a fresh poster and a new promotional video.

The latest poster offers a striking contrast to the film's first look. While the earlier artwork depicted Sajin Gopu and Nikhila Vimal caught in an intense underwater struggle, the new poster presents a quieter, more mysterious image. The lead pair are seen sitting by a riverbank under a star-filled sky, seemingly unaware of four masked figures standing behind them with bats in hand, hinting at an underlying sense of danger.

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Directed by Sudhi Maddison, who made his directorial debut with 'Neymar', 'Dhoomakethu' completed filming in February this year. The screenplay has been written by Sonny and Manu, while the makers have so far kept the film's story and genre under wraps.

The film also features Shine Tom Chacko, Siddharth Bharathan and Ganapathi in key roles.

Behind the camera, Jinto George serves as the cinematographer, Chaman Chakko handles the editing, and Justin Varghese has composed the music.

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Produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, Sajin Ali and Abbas Thirunavaya under the banners of Happy Hours Entertainments and A & HS Production House, 'Dhoomakethu' went on floors in December last year before wrapping production earlier this year.