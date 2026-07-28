Television presenter and influencer Pearle Maaney has broken her silence over the intense criticism and cyberattacks she faced on social media following her remarks on the NEET examination protests. In a detailed video shared on her YouTube channel, Pearle apologised for a controversial Instagram Story, clarified that she never referred to veteran filmmaker Sibi Malayil as a "failed filmmaker," and said her original post had been widely misinterpreted.

Pearle said her post was shared out of concern for the safety of students and police personnel during the protests and was never intended to discourage the demonstrations.

"I never meant that the students should stop protesting and go home. I am nobody to tell them that. I was only expressing my concern for their safety. Every student is someone's child and someone's dream. They deserve a transparent and fair education system, equal opportunities and a safe environment to peacefully express themselves," she said.

She added that she supports peaceful protests but not violence, and stressed that she is always willing to revisit her opinions if new information emerges. "I see that as growth and responsibility, not weakness," she said.

Explaining how the controversy escalated, Pearle said a social media post that sharply criticised her remarks deeply upset her, particularly because it claimed her comments were "equivalent to spitting on the graves of freedom fighters." Reacting emotionally, she posted an Instagram Story late that night in which she described the person behind the post as a "failed filmmaker."

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Pearle admitted the remark was a mistake and said she deleted the Story within 15 to 20 minutes after realising she had crossed a line.

"We have no right to call anyone a failure. That is not how my parents raised me. I sincerely apologise to him. If my words hurt him, I am truly sorry," she said.

She also dismissed reports that she had called veteran filmmaker Sibi Malayil a "failed filmmaker," saying the allegation stemmed from the individual she criticised claiming that she was referring to his father.

"I am a huge admirer of Sibi Malayil sir. Like every Malayali, I have immense respect for his work. I would never say anything disrespectful about him, not even in my dreams. I still don't understand how his name became part of this controversy," she said, adding that she was distressed when news channels began reporting that she had insulted the acclaimed director.

"If Sibi Malayil sir is watching this, I just want to say that I love you, sir. I am one of your biggest fans," she added.

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Pearle also addressed allegations that she was aligned with a particular political party because she had used the colour saffron in one of her posts. She said she simply likes the colour and pointed out that it is also part of India's national flag.

"I have close friends across different political parties. They are all important to me," she said.

Reflecting on the responsibilities that come with being a public figure, Pearle recalled advice her father gave her when she began her career as a television presenter. He had told her that once she entered the public eye, she would have to accept criticism and be accountable for her own words and actions.

Saying she now fully understands that responsibility, Pearle admitted she is not perfect and is constantly trying to improve herself.

"If I have made a mistake, or if my post has hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise. I will learn from it and do better," she said.

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Concluding the video, Pearle said she welcomes criticism as part of being in the public eye but urged people to remember that she is "just an ordinary human being" and appealed for more kindness and compassion on social media.