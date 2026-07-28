The death of Siyad, a private bus driver from Perumpuzha, after he was arrested by the Kundara police has triggered allegations of custodial torture. The incident has led to DGP Ravada Chandrasekhar assigning the Kollam Rural SP to investigate the matter.

Siyad was arrested by the Kundara police on June 16 following a complaint from his neighbour, a young girl, over her brother's disappearance. Following this, Siyad was arrested. However, the missing boy returned home the next day, after which Siyad was released.

The incident came to light after a phone call between Siyad's daughter and Civil Police Officer Sreejith went viral on social media. In the conversation, the girl alleges that the CPO tortured her father. The officer can be heard denying the allegations. CPO Sreejith and SI Athul had arrested Siyad from his home. Even the complainant had witnessed Siyad being tortured by the officers, according to the recorded conversation.

Preliminary reports have not revealed any signs of custodial torture, but Siyad's family is alleging that he was subjected to torture.

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"Siyad was known to be a decent man and was not involved in any problems. Prior to his arrest, he had no health issues," said Sindhu Gopan, president, Elampalloor panchayat.

Tourism Minister and Kundara MLA PC Vishnunadh alleged that the police officers were previously involved in other incidents of misconduct. He further added that immediate action must be taken against such officers.