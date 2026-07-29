Veteran actor Mammootty is one of the few stars in Indian cinema who has rarely promoted his son Dulquer Salmaan's career. While he has often expressed his affection for his son, he has consistently kept that separate from his professional life. This time, however, the actor surprised fans with a heartwarming birthday wish.

On Dulquer's birthday on July 28, Mammootty addressed him by an affectionate nickname that he had never used in any of his previous birthday posts. Sharing a candid father-son photograph, he simply wrote, "Happy Birthday, Chaalu."

ADVERTISEMENT

Dulquer, who continues to charm fans with his style and screen presence, recently turned 43. He is currently gearing up for the release of his Malayalam film 'I'm Game,' which is expected to hit theatres this Onam.

In the picture, Dulquer, dressed in an olive green shirt, is seen leaning affectionately towards his father. Mammootty looks equally stylish, sporting a headgear and a pair of sunglasses.

Mammootty Kampany also extended birthday wishes to the actor, writing: "Wishing you another year of meaningful stories, unforgettable characters, and new milestones in your remarkable journey. Your passion for cinema and constant pursuit of excellence continue to inspire audiences everywhere. May the year ahead bring you happiness, good health, and even greater success."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Dulquer has another reason to celebrate. His hit Telugu film Lucky Bhaskar recently won the National Award for Best Screenplay/Dialogue, with writer-director Venky Atluri receiving the honour. The actor will next be seen in 'Sri Sri' and 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara.'