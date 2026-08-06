Good films alone are no longer enough to pull audiences into cinemas. Today's moviegoers are just as particular about where they watch a film as what they watch. Whether it is Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' or Chidambaram's 'Balan', viewers are increasingly choosing theatres that promise an immersive experience, where picture quality, sound and comfort turn a screening into an event.

That shift in audience expectations is reshaping Kerala's exhibition industry, and nowhere is the transformation more visible than in Ernakulam. This Onam, the district is witnessing one of its biggest theatre upgrades in years. From India's first transparent LED cinema screen in Kakkanad to the revival of iconic single screens and the arrival of new multiplexes, theatre owners are investing heavily to convince audiences that cinemas still offer something streaming never can.

With more than 800 screens across Kerala, Kochi remains the state's biggest theatrical market. Premium recliner tickets may touch ₹1,300 on opening day, but audiences continue to fill seats for major releases. That sustained demand is encouraging exhibitors to spend crores on modernising theatres rather than simply maintaining them.

Lulu Mymoon Theatre, where renovation work is nearing completion. Photo: Manorama

Magic Frames brings a premium cinema experience to Kakkanad

For years, Kakkanad, despite emerging as Kochi's IT hub, carried one complaint from residents: there wasn't a premium theatre nearby. Magic Frames Movies, owned by producer Listin Stephen, hopes to change that.

Its new four-screen multiplex, located near the KINFRA International Convention Centre, around two kilometres from Infopark, is set to become one of Kerala's most technologically advanced cinema destinations. The highlight is a 315-seat premium auditorium featuring India's first transparent LED cinema screen. The complex will also house three 176-seat screens, while a fifth screen is already in the pipeline. Although the complex will be inaugurated on August 17, screenings will begin with the Onam releases.

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Listin says the decision was driven as much by convenience as by technology.

"People travelling from Kakkanad to Kochi city to watch a film often spend nearly three hours in traffic. That discourages many from going to the movies. Young audiences also want the best technology and viewing experience. If theatres are to survive, we have to meet those expectations," he says.

The Kakkanad project is also a milestone for Listin's exhibition business, becoming the 50th theatre under his banner since entering the sector in 2021.

Ironically, Kakkanad once had five functioning theatres. As Ernakulam emerged as the state's premier release centre and Kakkanad evolved into an IT corridor, old theatres gradually disappeared. Gini Theatre became the Royal Residency Bar, Maharaja Theatre gave way to a supermarket, while Palamattam, Rajadhani and AKB theatres were replaced by residential developments.

Saritha gets a new lease of life

If Kakkanad represents the future, Saritha represents nostalgia.

When the Saritha-Savitha-Sangeetha complex opened on Banerji Road in December 1981, it introduced Kerala to its first multiplex theatre complex. Balcony tickets cost ₹15, while front-row seats were priced at just ₹2.50. For many Malayalis visiting Ernakulam during the 1980s and 1990s, watching a film at Saritha was almost a ritual.

After remaining closed for five years, the iconic auditorium is returning this Onam in a completely new avatar. The original 1,200-seat hall has been redesigned into a 700-seat premium auditorium with recliners, a larger screen and Dolby Atmos sound.

Kochi's exhibition landscape is also expanding in another direction. PVR is developing a new four-screen multiplex at the former Mymoon Theatre site, adding to its existing presence at Lulu Mall and Forum Mall.

The Saritha-Savitha-Sangeetha theatre complex in Kochi. Photo: Manorama

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Angamaly and Kalady join the transformation

The wave of modernisation extends beyond Kochi city.

Vinod Theatre in Angamaly has been renovated by Padavu Cinemas and is expected to reopen with three screens ahead of Onam. The theatre, inaugurated by actor Jayan in 1979 with 'Thacholi Ambu' as its first film, had remained shut for nearly 15 years before being revived.

In nearby Kalady, Jawahar Theatre continues to reinvent itself after 57 years. What began as a modest tiled-roof cinema has evolved into a modern theatre equipped with Qube digital projection, air conditioning and upgraded facilities, while retaining its place in the town's cinema culture.

The Dolby era arrives in West Kochi

Few theatres carry as much nostalgia as Sui Theatre in West Kochi.

When it opened in July 1980, Sui was promoted as India's first fully marble-clad, air-conditioned theatre. Its marble interiors, 70 mm Super Flex screen, imported sound system, floating projection technology, carpeted auditorium and 1,000 push-back seats made it one of the country's most luxurious cinemas.

Now owned by the EVM Group, the iconic theatre is preparing for another chapter, with a comprehensive technological upgrade being carried out in collaboration with Dolby.

From Darshana to Aashirvad

Piravom's Darshana Theatre has had one of the longest journeys among Kerala's cinemas.

Opened in 1979 as the region's first air-conditioned theatre and inaugurated by actor Madhu, it shut down in 2014 to make way for a three-screen multiplex. Just as the renovation neared completion, floods caused extensive damage, and the pandemic delayed the project even further.

Pathuva Theatre Complex in Angamaly. Photo: Manorama

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The turning point came in 2025 when Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Group took over the property. Following another round of upgrades, the theatre has now reopened as a three-screen multiplex, completing a revival that took more than a decade.

Across Ernakulam, the stories are remarkably similar. Old landmarks are being rebuilt, forgotten theatres are finding new life and exhibitors are making their biggest investments yet in technology and comfort. At a time when streaming platforms continue to challenge theatrical viewing, Kerala's theatre owners are betting that audiences will still step out for the big screen, provided the experience is worth the ticket.