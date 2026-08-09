The trailer of Yash-starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has caught the attention of fans, with viewers praising the film's grand scale, visuals and action-packed presentation. The nearly five-minute promo was unveiled in Bengaluru on Saturday at an event attended by Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the period drama, with Yash's character appearing to be a womaniser whose relationships with several women form part of the story. Alongside the romance, the promo is packed with high-octane action and elaborate sequences that hint at the film's ambitious scale.

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One of the biggest talking points is the apparent double role played by Yash. The actor seems to portray both a father and his son, adding another layer of intrigue to the story. The trailer, however, keeps the exact nature of their relationship under wraps.

The making of the film has particularly impressed viewers, with the cinematography, action choreography and production design drawing appreciation on social media. The action has been choreographed by Hollywood stunt coordinator JJ Perry, known for his work on the 'Fast & Furious' and 'John Wick' franchises.

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The Malayalam-dubbed version of the trailer, however, has received a mixed response. While many viewers continued to appreciate the film's overall presentation, Yash's Malayalam voice became a point of criticism for some.

"The trailer itself was a heavy watch," one user commented. Another wrote, "Apart from Yash's Malayalam dub, everything else is perfect."

The film's cinematography is by Rajeev Ravi, while Ravi Basrur and Vishal Mishra have composed the music.

'Toxic' has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 26.