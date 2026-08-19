Panorama Studios, in association with Century Films will be distributing Yash’s much-awaited ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' across Kerala. One of the biggest theatrical releases from South Indian cinema this year, the film marks Yash’s return to the big screen after the blockbuster ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.

Panorama Studios’ Kerala distribution partnership with Century Films for ‘Toxic’, bankrolled by Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and KVN Productions, marks another important step in Panorama Studios’ growing presence in the South, bringing one of the year’s most anticipated pan-India films to audiences across Kerala.

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Directed by filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic’ stars Yash in the lead, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Set against the backdrop of Goa in a bygone era, the film explores a world of power, crime, ambition and betrayal, as Raya finds himself navigating shifting loyalties and dangerous circumstances.

Panorama Studios’ South strategy has seen the company build a strong presence across production, distribution and strategic partnerships. In Malayalam, the studio’s production slate includes ‘Anomie,’ ‘Unmadham’ and ‘Tiki Taka,’ while ‘Production No. 4’ and ‘Munpe,’ starring Tovino Thomas, are currently on the floors. The studio has also entered into strategic collaborations with leading names from the Malayalam film industry, including Fahadh Faasil, further strengthening its presence in the market.

With Yash’s massive following in Kerala, coupled with the scale of the film, its ensemble cast and Geetu Mohandas’ distinctive storytelling, ‘Toxic’ is expected to be one of the major theatrical attractions for audiences in the state.

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Advance bookings begin

The makers, meanwhile, have officially kick-started the countdown to the film’s worldwide release. Sharing a striking new poster featuring Yash, the team announced that advance bookings for the Geetu Mohandas-directed film will open on August 21. The poster sees Yash in an intense avatar against a fiery red backdrop, further building anticipation as the film enters the final stretch of its promotional campaign.