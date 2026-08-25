A Bengaluru court has granted an ex-parte temporary injunction restraining unidentified persons from publishing, circulating or sharing false, malicious or defamatory content concerning actor Yash-starrer 'Toxic', which is set to release on August 26.

The interim order was passed by the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge in a lawsuit filed by production company KVN Productions LLP against several defendants, including an unnamed “John Doe” defendant.

The court granted the injunction until September 28, saying the production company had established a prima facie case and that the balance of convenience lay in its favour. The order bars the defendants from using any medium to publish, circulate, share, post, stream or otherwise communicate false, malicious, defamatory or derogatory material concerning 'Toxic', either before or after its release.

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The court said the documents submitted by KVN Productions established a prima facie case in its favour. It also observed that denying the injunction could defeat the purpose of the lawsuit and lead to multiple proceedings. The order was issued ex parte, meaning the defendants were not heard before the interim relief was granted.

'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' marks Yash's return to the big screen after 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the period gangster drama is set in Goa during the final years of Portuguese rule and follows Raya as he rises through the city's criminal underworld. Yash stars alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.

(With LiveLaw inputs)