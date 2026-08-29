A video from an award ceremony featuring Dulquer Salmaan, his wife Amal Sufiya and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan has sparked unnecessary speculation on social media, prompting Kalyani to respond with a witty yet clear clarification.

The actress was responding to a reel that went viral with over 12 million views and carried the caption, ‘Dulquer's wife said side please that's my man.’ The visuals, from an event held after the massive success of ‘Lokah: Chapter 1’, were circulated on social media with misleading interpretations. Kalyani herself stepped in to clarify what actually happened and put an end to the unnecessary speculation.

Kalyani Priyadarshan responded: “Bro, why are you twisting things unnecessarily like this! I was asking Amal to stand in the middle, but she asked me to stand there instead. This silly video has got 12 million views.” What was simply a normal moment between two women interacting in a friendly and respectful manner was given a different interpretation on social media. However, Kalyani’s mature response has won the hearts of fans. Many have praised the actress for handling the situation without giving unnecessary gossip any room to grow.

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Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, the fantasy superhero film ‘Lokah: Chapter 1’ became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The film earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide and recorded the highest collection for an Indian female-led film. Following the film’s success, Kalyani’s simple and composed approach to the social media speculation has further endeared her to fans.