Missed Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi’s ‘DC’ in theatres? The Arun Matheswaran-directed action thriller is now heading to OTT, with its streaming premiere scheduled for September 4 on Sun NXT. The Tamil film will be available on the platform in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

‘DC’ revolves around Rebel Devadas and Chandra, whose paths come together in a world shaped by violence, betrayal and the instinct to survive. What begins as an alliance soon becomes complicated as they find themselves caught amid shifting loyalties and escalating danger.

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The film, which released in theatres on August 7, marks another action-driven outing from director Arun Matheswaran. Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi headline the film, with Sanjana Krishnamoorthy also playing a key role. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, ‘DC’ has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Mukesh G is the cinematographer, while GK Prasanna is in charge of the edit.