Not too long ago, watching a film in a Kerala theatre was a fairly straightforward affair. You bought a ticket, found your seat and watched a film on the big screen. The differences between theatres largely came down to the auditorium, projector quality and, perhaps, the snacks.

That is changing rapidly. Across Kerala, theatres are being renovated, and new premium screens are opening with increasingly sophisticated technology. IMAX, LED cinema screens, 4K HDR displays and Dolby Atmos are slowly becoming part of the moviegoing vocabulary.

The experience, however, comes at a price. A ticket that once cost between ₹120 and ₹180 can now go up to ₹350 or ₹500 for a regular show at some premium multiplexes in Kochi. For certain premium formats, the price can climb dramatically, with tickets at some locations touching ₹2,000.

For audiences being asked to spend that much on a single film, an obvious question arises: what exactly is the difference between these screens, and what are they paying extra for?

It is no longer just about a bigger screen

Premium formats are not simply about making the screen bigger. Modern cinema experiences can differ in projection technology, brightness, contrast, resolution, sound and even auditorium design.

A conventional digital cinema uses a projector to throw an image onto a screen. Theatres may use 2K or 4K digital projection, while the final experience also depends on calibration, screen quality and sound.

What exactly is IMAX?

IMAX is among the most recognisable premium cinema formats, combining a large screen with specialised projection and sound for a more immersive experience. Films shot for IMAX can also reveal more of the image in specially formatted scenes.

Kerala currently has only two IMAX screens, and demand has been particularly high for major releases, as seen at Odyssey. However, IMAX experiences can vary depending on the screen size and projection technology used at each location.

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LED cinema screens: When there is no projector

Unlike a conventional theatre, where a projector throws light onto a white screen, an LED cinema display produces its own light. The screen is made up of millions of tiny LEDs, which can result in deeper blacks, brighter highlights, stronger contrast and more vivid colours.

Magic Frames in Kakkanad recently introduced a 14-metre acoustic-transparent Direct View 4K HDR LED cinema screen. Part of MAGNOVA, a premium large-format cinema offering from UFO Cinema Solutions powered by HEYLED technology, it is the first installation of its kind in India.

4K refers to image resolution, offering more detail than older 2K systems. HDR, or High Dynamic Range, improves the range between the darkest and brightest parts of an image. Direct-view LED technology, meanwhile, removes the projector from the equation altogether.

What does Dolby Atmos mean?

Dolby Atmos is primarily about sound. Traditional surround sound places audio through specific channels around an auditorium, while Atmos allows sounds to be positioned more precisely within a three-dimensional space.

In an Atmos-equipped auditorium, sound can appear to move around and above the audience. A helicopter, for instance, can seem to travel across the auditorium rather than simply being heard from the left or right speakers.

Kerala's premium screen boom

The arrival of these technologies reflects a larger change in Kerala's exhibition business. Theatres are no longer competing only on location or seating capacity. Multiplexes and independent cinemas are increasingly trying to offer an experience audiences cannot easily recreate at home.

Several theatres are now being upgraded, while older cinema halls are undergoing renovations. Saritha Theatre in Kochi is among the venues being renewed as the exhibition sector adapts to changing audience expectations.

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Shenoys Theatre owner Suresh Shenoy believes the higher ticket prices are justified by the investment required to convert conventional theatres into premium cinemas.

“PVR, Cinepolis and others have always had higher ticket prices, and people have been willing to pay for them. There is clearly a demand for a premium viewing experience,” Shenoy told Onmanorama.

He also argued that several newly upgraded theatres in Kerala have invested in technology that rivals, and in some cases surpasses, what is available at established national multiplex chains.

“Many of the converted multiscreens here are better equipped than PVR, Cinepolis or other national multiplex chains. While some are still operating with 2K installations, theatres like ours have moved to 4K laser projection and the latest technologies,” he said.

According to Shenoy, such upgrades involve substantial investment, making higher ticket prices necessary. He expects prices to rise further as theatres continue adopting newer technologies, although he acknowledged that premium screens may not be affordable for everyone. “There will always be other theatres offering more affordable options,” he added.

But is the experience worth the price?

Whether the premium experience is worth the price ultimately depends on the film. Big spectacles designed for IMAX or immersive sound can benefit significantly from these formats, but not every film needs them.

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For audiences paying ₹500, ₹1,000 or more, it is important to know what they are paying for, whether it is a larger screen, better projection, LED technology or immersive sound. As Kerala embraces premium cinema, the moviegoing experience is becoming increasingly varied, and expensive.