Kayadu Lohar is enjoying box office success, with two of her films releasing in the same week. However, she actively promoted only one, sparking debates within the film industry and across social media. Playing the female lead in both 'I’m Game' and 'Immortal', opposite Dulquer Salmaan and GV Prakash Kumar, respectively, Kayadu has now set the record straight.

Kayadu stated that she was free for only one day for the promotions and that she couldn’t make it for the promotion of Immortal as she was busy shooting. The actress’s absence at the promotion of Immortal sparked a debate after she took part in the audio launch organised by the makers of 'I’m Game' at Kakkanad. Kayadu has now explained why she didn’t participate in the promotion of Immortal in an interview to Galatta Plus.

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“I went for the promotion of I’m Game only for one day; that was the only day I could spare for promotions. ‘Immortal’ team had not planned any events at that time. Besides, I was busy with a new movie starring Suriya. I couldn’t attend the rest of the events of I’m Game,” Kayadu said in the interview.

Meanwhile, some netizens on social media have criticised Kayadu Lohar, claiming that she chose ‘I’m Game’ over ‘Immortal’. However, the actress said she is unfazed by such criticism, noting that everyone has the right to form their own opinions. She added that she is accustomed to dealing with criticism and backlash. ‘I’m Game’ marks Kayadu’s second Malayalam film after the period drama ‘Pallichattambi’. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the film features Antony Varghese, Mysskin and Kathir in pivotal roles and has opened to positive reviews.

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Meanwhile, the fantasy-horror film ‘Immortal’, written and directed by Mariyappan Chinna, was originally scheduled to release earlier. However, thee film's release was postponed to avoid a box-office clash with Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’.