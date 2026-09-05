Amid the hectic promotions and release-related commitments of his upcoming films, actor Dulquer Salmaan took a moment to wish his wife, Amal Sufiya, on her birthday. Dulquer shared a picture with Amal along with a playful birthday note, which has since gone viral on social media.

“Hmm! I wonder if my husband’s gonna remember my birthday in the middle of release and promotions,” Dulquer wrote, before jokingly adding, “Gutss Am! Catch me forgetting.” He then wished Amal, writing, “Wishing you the happiest birthday my Queen!!! All these years and still managing to make you laugh and capture your smiles.”

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Dulquer, who makes it a point to wish Amal on her birthday every year with a personal note, once again won over fans with his latest post. The actor is currently juggling multiple projects across South Indian languages, but his birthday message offered fans a glimpse of his affectionate side.

The post quickly drew reactions from fans and members of the film fraternity, with many praising the couple’s bond.