Mammootty, known for his versatility and his constant willingness to challenge himself with diverse roles, turns 75 today. While fans and well-wishers across the world celebrate the megastar’s birthday, the actor is choosing to spend the special day surrounded by family and close friends.

Mammootty is currently in Chennai with his wife, while son Dulquer Salmaan, who was recently seen in ‘I’m Game’ is also spending time with his father along with his wife and child. As part of the birthday celebrations, Mammootty Fans and Welfare Association is conducting a statewide blood donation drive, with around 25,000 people having participated so far. Titled ‘MGM Jeevamritham Blood Donation Camp’, the initiative will continue until September 30. The campaign was inaugurated in Thiruvananthapuram by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.

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Mammootty has been spending much of his time at his Chennai home as part of the shoot of his upcoming film, which took place in Karaikudi and neighbouring places in Tamil Nadu. The makers of director Nitheesh Sahadev’s film, titled ‘Mela’, released the title and the film’s first-look poster on the actor’s birthday.

The veteran star is also set to receive the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in ‘Bramayugam’. He shares the honour with Karthik Aaryan, who won for his performance in ‘Chandu Champion’. The awards are scheduled to be presented in Gujarat in the last week of September.

Also Read Mammootty celebrates his 75th birthday with family while fans turn special occasion into a cause

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Meanwhile, ‘Manjaiyude Janmadinaghosham’ celebrations will be held at Vaikom, with the Chembil Arayan Boat Club organising festivities to mark the actor’s birthday. Interestingly, ‘Manjai’ was Mammootty’s pen name during his school days. The name was formed using a part of Mammootty’s name and the initials of his friend Dhananjay.