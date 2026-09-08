Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi has opened up about the impact of the failure of 'King of Kotha' on her career, saying the trolling that followed the film made filmmakers in the Malayalam industry hesitant to cast her. The film, which starred Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, had generated considerable hype ahead of its 2023 release. However, its reception was followed by widespread trolling directed at the film, its cast and crew. Aishwarya said she personally felt the repercussions of the film's failure, particularly with regard to the criticism of her performance and dialogue delivery.

Speaking to Ranjini Haridas in a special interview, Aishwarya said she felt that the Malayalam film industry became reluctant to cast her after 'King of Kotha'. She pointed out that the trolling was not limited to her, with Dulquer and other members of the film's crew also facing criticism.

The actress admitted that some of the criticism directed at her performance did affect her because she felt that certain comments were justified. One aspect that was repeatedly mocked online was her addressing Dulquer's character as 'Rajuvetta' in the film.

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Aishwarya recalled an incident during the shoot of 'Hello Mummy' when an assistant director addressed her as 'Rajuvetta' while making fun of her. She said the incident was particularly hurtful and was among several such experiences she had after the film's release.

The backlash also influenced her decision to work with Dulquer again. Aishwarya revealed that she was later approached for an advertisement featuring the actor. However, she warned the team that the negative reaction could create problems for them and eventually decided that it might be better for her not to work with Dulquer at that point.

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She said the trolling surrounding 'King of Kotha' had affected her to such an extent that she began doubting whether she could work with Dulquer again.

Aishwarya also revealed that she eventually withdrew from an advertisement she was scheduled to shoot with Dulquer during the Onam season because she was concerned about the intense negative response it could trigger.

The actress' comments shed light on how the online backlash surrounding a film can extend beyond its theatrical run, with actors continuing to feel its impact on their professional choices and opportunities long after its release.