The title teaser of Tamil superstar Suriya’s upcoming film with Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan has been released, revealing that the much-anticipated project, previously referred to as ‘Suriya 47’, is titled ‘Scene’. The film, which marks Jithu Madhavan’s debut in Tamil cinema, stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, a police officer. The teaser offers a glimpse of the actor in an unusual cop avatar, hinting at a mix of action, comedy and stylish filmmaking.

In one of the teaser’s scenes, Suriya’s character walks with his arm around a constable’s shoulder and tells him, “Take a good look at my face. To you, I might be the only cop to have ever arrested you. But to me, you are one among the 900-odd criminals I've locked up in prison.”

The film also stars Malayalam actors Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. While Nazriya plays the female lead, Naslen has a pivotal role in the film. John Vijay, Anand Raj, Lal and Raj Priyan are also part of the cast.

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Produced by actress Jyothika under the Zhaagaram Studios banner, ‘Scene’ is being mounted on a large scale with a massive budget. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on November 6, 2026, as a Diwali release. Post-production work is currently underway. ‘Scene’ marks Jithu Madhavan’s first Tamil film following the success of his Malayalam films ‘Romancham’ and ‘Aavesham’.

The film also marks music composer Sushin Shyam’s debut in Tamil cinema. He has composed the music for the project, adding another Malayalam connection to the highly anticipated Tamil entertainer. More details about the film’s complete cast and technical crew are expected to be announced soon.