Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple announced the news on Instagram on Saturday with a post featuring a simple message: ‘Welcome Baby Girl. 19.9.2026. Dua, Deepika and Ranveer’.

The announcement was met with congratulatory messages from several celebrities. ‘Awww!! Congratulations, you guys!!! Dua has a baby sister,’ actor Kriti Sanon wrote in the comments. Kriti Kharbanda also congratulated the couple.

Padukone and Singh, who have shared the screen in films including ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘83’, got married in November 2018. They welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024.

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The couple announced their second pregnancy earlier this year through a social media post featuring Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. On the work front, Singh recently appeared in ‘Dhurandhar 2’, which went on to earn over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office. He will next be seen in ‘Pralay’, directed by Jay Mehta. The film is said to be a zombie survival thriller. Padukone, meanwhile, will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘King’. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, among others.