Actresses Ambika and Radha, the popular sisters who made their mark in Tamil and Malayalam cinema in the 1980s, are back in the spotlight following a dispute over property, business interests and alleged misuse of cheques. Radha recently approached the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, alleging that her sister Ambika had misused old signed cheques belonging to her for unlawful gains. Speaking to reporters in Chennai on Monday, Radha broke down as she spoke about the dispute, saying she was heartbroken after discovering that her sister breached her trust and tried to encash a huge financial amount from cheques in her name.

Radha said she had kept five or six signed cheques at her residence for business-related purposes, including paying salaries and maintenance bills. Radha, while talking to reporters in Chennai, stated that after she changed the name of her business from ARS Garden Studio to RR Garden, she began using new cheques and eventually forgot about the old signed cheques that remained at her residence.

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“On September 16, I received an alert from my bank and was shocked to learn that the old cheques had been presented for encashment in Ambika’s name,” Radha said. She alleged that the cheques had been used without her permission. Radha also alleged that her brother Mallikarjunan, who she claimed is facing other complaints, was involved in the alleged misuse of the cheques.

Ambika disputes Radha’s allegations

Ambika, meanwhile, held a press conference in Chennai and disputed Radha’s version of events. She claimed that the five cheques were issued to her by Radha as part of a settlement between the sisters.

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According to Ambika, the dispute relates to a complaint she filed against Radha in July 2026. She said the matter was subsequently investigated by the Maduravoyal Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner in connection with the ARS Gardens dispute and an arbitration case pending before the Madras High Court.

Ambika alleged that Radha had denied her a 50-cent share of land belonging to the ARS property at Maduravoyal, as well as her one-third partnership share in ARS Garden Studios and certain income-tax-related returns. She claimed these were among the issues at the centre of their dispute.

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Ambika also referred to a complaint allegedly filed by their brother Mallikarjunan at the Vattiyoorkavu police station against Radha. According to Ambika, the complaint concerned the alleged registration of the Chennai ARS property in Kerala. She claimed that an FIR was subsequently registered and that a civil suit is also pending before a court in Thiruvallur.

Ambika alleged that Radha was now portraying the matter as a case of cheque misuse while withholding details about the ongoing disputes over property, business interests and gold. She further alleged that Radha's complaint was made after Ambika and others were preparing to initiate a cheque-bounce case against her.