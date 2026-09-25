The trailer of Nivin Pauly-starrer ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’, written and directed by acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Ram, has been released. The film, which also features Soori and Anjali in key roles, is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 1.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a story that blends fantasy, romance and action. Nivin plays an immortal who has lived for more than 8,000 years. The story appears to unfold around his encounter with an ordinary man, played by Soori, during a train journey. The immortal is also seen searching for his lost love, hinting at an unusual relationship at the heart of the film.

‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’ marks Nivin Pauly’s return to Tamil cinema after ‘Richie’ (2017). It is his third Tamil film as a lead, following ‘Neram’ and ‘Richie’.

The film has had a long journey to the big screen. Announced in October 2022, ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’ subsequently premiered at the 53rd International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2024. It was one of 12 films selected for the festival’s VPRO Big Screen Competition. Despite its international premiere, the film remained unreleased theatrically for more than two years, making its upcoming release a long-awaited one.

The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner of V House Productions. Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films is distributing the film in Kerala.

With its unusual premise and Ram’s distinctive storytelling, ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’ brings together Nivin, Soori and Anjali in a genre-blending film that has already made its mark on the international festival circuit.