Actor Viji Venkatesh has surprised fans with a striking new look. The 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' actor shared pictures sporting a shaved head, dressed in a black saree and sleeveless blouse. Viji revealed that there was no elaborate preparation behind the pictures. Sharing the photos on social media, she wrote, “A week today... Growing on me, the look. The hair as well.”

The unconventional look quickly caught the attention of her followers, with many praising her for carrying it off with confidence. Some fans, however, chose to respond with their own humorous comparisons.

One follower said Viji's appearance reminded them of an old Onida TV advertisement, adding “Don't misunderstand me” before the playful comment. Another said that Viji could pull off any look.

The new appearance also prompted comparisons with Fahadh Faasil's look in 'Pushpa'. “No party, Pushpa?” one fan joked in the comments section.

Viji is the head of the South Asia region at Max Foundation, a global organisation that works with cancer patients. She became familiar to Malayalam audiences through her role as Ummachi in 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum'.

ADVERTISEMENT

She later appeared alongside Mammootty in 'Dominic and the Ladies' Purse', in which she played a notable role. Although Viji is a Malayali, she has been living in Mumbai for 49 years. Her connection with Kerala grew stronger after she ventured into acting, with her performances in Malayalam films earning her a growing following among audiences.