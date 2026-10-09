Streaming platforms have a fresh lineup of films for viewers to add to their watchlists this week. From Malayalam cinema to English-language releases, the latest arrivals offer a range of stories to explore. Here’s a look at what’s new on OTT and where to watch them.

Animals (English)

The lives of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball (Ben Affleck) and his wife Abigail (Kerry Washington) take a dark turn when their son is kidnapped. As they scramble to secure his release, mounting pressure and buried secrets push the couple into a series of difficult decisions that put their marriage, reputation and carefully built lives at risk.

Streaming on Netflix from October 9.

Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar (Malayalam)

‘Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar’ follows Aleena (Parvathy Thiruvothu), a police constable who joins the force on compassionate grounds after her husband’s death. She soon becomes involved in an investigation into a custodial death and murder, with suspicion turning towards members of the police force itself. Set largely within a police station, the film unfolds as a tense investigation where appearances can be misleading and being an accused does not necessarily mean being guilty.

Streaming on Netflix from October 9.

Khalifa (Malayalam)

‘Khalifa’ centres on Aamir Ali, a Kozhikode-based textile merchant whose ordinary life takes a dramatic turn when his family becomes entangled in a gold-trade controversy. As he digs into his family’s past, he discovers a legacy of power and influence that forces him to rethink his own place in the world. What follows is Aamir’s transformation into a formidable force in the international gold trade, where protecting his loved ones means confronting dangerous rivals and settling scores from the past.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 9.

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Eyes (Malayalam)

‘Eyes’, starring Kani Kusruti, Shruti Ramachandran and Nikhila Vimal, follows a police officer investigating a series of cases involving women who are being stalked and secretly monitored. As she looks for links between the incidents, she works with mental health experts to understand the minds of the perpetrators and identify the signs of escalating obsession. The investigation soon reveals unsettling truths about the people involved, bringing the officer closer to a threat that may be hiding in plain sight.

Streaming on SonyLIV from October 9.

Below (English)

‘Below’ follows Calvin Penney (Josh Hartnett), a fisherman and father of three living in a small coastal village, where a mysterious creature begins to threaten the local community. Haunted by a childhood tragedy that has left him believing he is cursed, Calvin sets out to uncover what is lurking in the surrounding waters. His search unfolds as the villagers face another battle over their future, with an impending vote on whether to sell their land and leave their homes.

Streaming on Netflix from October 8.