Moviegoers across the globe are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Varanasi,' a star-studded, big-budget pan-Indian film directed by acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a pivotal role in the film, which features Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles. The actor is reportedly set to portray a character named Kumbha in the much-anticipated project.

On Prithviraj’s birthday, Rajamouli took to social media to extend his wishes to the actor. Sharing a picture from the sets of 'Varanasi,' in which the duo can be seen sharing a light-hearted moment, the filmmaker wrote, “Happy Birthday Prithvi. Didn’t want to awaken the Kumbha within you today. The Kumbha who is destined to make his mark on the world.”

Describing Prithviraj as a rare personality in a world of endless possibilities, Rajamouli praised the actor’s exceptional strength and boundless talent. His intriguing birthday message, particularly the reference to Kumbha and the character’s destiny to make a mark on the world, has sparked curiosity among cinephiles and Prithviraj’s fans, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani is composing the music for 'Varanasi,' which is produced by Dree Durga Arts and Showing Business. One of the most anticipated Indian films, Varanasi is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.