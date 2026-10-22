Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's reaction to learning that Mohanlal is known as the ‘Complete Actor’ on ‘Koffee with Karan’ has drawn attention online, with some fans of the Malayalam superstar expressing displeasure over their response.

During the show, host Karan Johar asked the couple to identify popular South Indian actors based on the titles associated with them. When asked who is known as the ‘Icon Star’, Rashmika named Allu Arjun, while she identified Yash as the ‘Rocking Star’.

However, when Karan asked who is known as the ‘Complete Actor’, Vijay jokingly replied, “Me!” Karan then clarified that the title belonged to Mohanlal. Both Vijay and Rashmika appeared surprised and asked, “Mohanlal sir?”

Their reaction did not go down well with some of Mohanlal's fans, who took to social media to express their displeasure. One user commented, “If she doesn't know, let her know it's the one and only Mohanlal.”

Meanwhile, Vijay also opened up about his proposal to Rashmika during the show. He revealed that he had initially planned to propose to her in Italy before their wedding but could not find a suitable ring.

Vijay admitted that he was not particularly interested in proposing but did not want Rashmika to miss out on having a memorable proposal story. The couple had travelled to Italy before their wedding in February, and he had hoped to pop the question there.

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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married on February 26, 2026. They appeared on ‘Koffee with Karan’ as part of the promotional campaign for ‘Ranabaali’, in which they star together.