Naslen appears in a strikingly different avatar in the character teaser of ‘Scene’, the upcoming Tamil film starring Suriya and directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan. The teaser introduces Naslen as Eeswaran, a character Suriya describes as an ‘inhuman predator’.

In the teaser, Naslen is seen looking at a body hanging from the ceiling before breaking into a menacing smile. The brief glimpse hints at a character unlike those the actor has portrayed so far, raising curiosity about his role in the film.

Produced by Jyothika and Suriya under the banners of Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment Studios, ‘Scene’ is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on November 6 as a Diwali release. Sree Gokulam Movies, owned by Sree Gokulam Gopalan, will bring the film to Kerala, with Dream Big Films serving as its distribution partner in the state.

The film marks Jithu Madhavan’s first Tamil directorial after the Malayalam blockbusters ‘Romancham’ and ‘Aavesham’. It also reunites the filmmaker with composer Sushin Shyam, who worked on both films. ‘Scene’ marks Sushin’s debut as a music director in Tamil cinema. Sony Music South has acquired the film’s music rights.

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Billed as a stylish action-comedy entertainer, the film is expected to balance Suriya’s action sequences with comedy. The actor plays Imbaraj IPS, a police officer, in the film.

Alongside Suriya and Naslen, Nazriya Nazim plays a key role. Anand Raj, Lal and Raj Priyan are also part of the cast. Following the success of ‘Karuppu’ and ‘Vishwanath and Sons’, Suriya is looking to score another box-office success with ‘Scene’, which brings together a prominent Tamil star and a Malayalam filmmaker known for his distinct approach to comedy.