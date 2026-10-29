International markets are playing an increasingly important role in Malayalam cinema’s box office growth, with overseas collections accounting for a growing share of the total earnings. What was once largely an additional source of revenue has become a major contributor to the industry’s commercial success, a shift reflected in some of its biggest hits in recent years.

This year, ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ became the first Malayalam film to cross the ₹330 crore mark worldwide, with ₹138 crore (nearly 42 percent of its total earnings) coming from overseas markets. The trend extends beyond major blockbusters. Mid-budget successes like ‘Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakar’ have also recorded a near-equal split between domestic and international collections. While several smaller hits continue to earn a larger share of their revenue at home, the growing contribution of overseas markets marks a significant change in Malayalam cinema’s box-office dynamics.

A report compiled from industry tracker data. Photo: Anand Saga/ Linkedin

Before 2023, even major blockbusters generally relied more heavily on domestic collections. The scale of this shift becomes clearer in the broader industry numbers. According to a recent report by Hyderabad-based film business consultant Anand Saga, based on industry tracking data figures, Malayalam cinema has the highest overseas revenue share among Indian-language film industries. Kerala, which has seen 119 films released so far this year, derives 38 percent of Mollywood’s total box-office earnings from international markets. In comparison, major industries such as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu continue to depend more heavily on domestic collections, with overseas territories, including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, North America, the UK and Europe, accounting for a smaller share of their overall earnings.

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For an industry rooted in a state with a relatively small domestic population, this growing reliance on international markets is particularly significant. It demonstrates how Malayalam cinema can expand its commercial reach beyond the limits of its home market, driven by films that resonate with audiences abroad and strong engagement from the Malayali diaspora. Overseas revenue is no longer merely supplementing domestic collections. In fact, it is increasingly helping determine the scale of Malayalam cinema’s box-office success.

B Rakesh, President of the Kerala Film Producers Association, agrees with the trend: "We have seen strong overseas revenue generation across most of our hits and blockbusters in 2026. While the total number of commercially successful films may not be a record high this year, the top performers have performed extraordinarily well abroad. Tamil and Telugu cinema, meanwhile, have seen a drop in their hit count this year."

Producer-actor Vijay Babu, whose ‘Aadu 3’ grossed ₹120 crore globally (with ₹61 crore from international markets and ₹59 crore domestically), credits this success to aggressive market expansion. “The international landscape has shifted dramatically over the last two to three years. When hits like 'Manjummel Boys' broke overseas records, domestic collections were still dominant. By the time 'Lokah' released, the gap between domestic and overseas revenue had practically vanished. Distributors are opening new centers worldwide to meet surging demand driven by an expanding Malayali diaspora, particularly in Europe. A few years ago, UK screenings were largely restricted to London. Today, Malayalam films release across Norway, Sweden, France, and even parts of Africa, opening up entirely new audiences. Movie posters now regularly credit dedicated regional distributors for Ireland, France, and Germany.

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In the US, screenings have expanded beyond traditional hubs like San Francisco and California to major cities across the East, North, and South. Simultaneously, domestic distribution across rest-of-India centres has improved, securing prime showtimes at major multiplex chains rather than side screens.

Vijay Babu also points to expanding audience demographics beyond native speakers. "We are seeing stronger crossover appeal. Tamil audiences in international centres are actively turning up for Malayalam films, and third-generation Malayali kids in regions like the US now watch them seamlessly with subtitles. While the UAE still accounts for roughly 70 percent of our overseas revenue, the remaining 30 percent from non-traditional markets is growing rapidly."

Small base, global reach

Despite serving a native home market of roughly 3.5 to 4 crore people, Malayalam cinema's worldwide gross collections now stand at nearly half those of Hindi blockbusters and remain on par with Tamil and Telugu releases, as per the report. While Bollywood relies on a pan-Indian audience and Tollywood benefits from massive regional markets, Mollywood achieves comparable global figures by leveraging a loyal, widespread diaspora and content-driven storytelling. By turning a compact domestic base into an agile, worldwide footprint, Malayalam cinema is rewriting the playbook for global film distribution.