Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated ‘Ramayana: Rise of a Legend’ has received mixed reactions following its world premiere in Los Angeles, with early viewers praising its visual spectacle and Yash’s portrayal of Ravana while pointing to shortcomings in its storytelling and music.

The film, one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema, attempts to bring the epic Ramayana to the big screen on a grand scale. While viewers have acknowledged its treatment of the source material, some have felt that the narrative falters in places. Certain portions have been compared to television serials, while the extended action sequences have reportedly failed to capture the emotional depth of the epic.

Yash’s Ravana has emerged as one of the film’s biggest talking points. Early reactions have praised the actor’s performance, with some viewers calling it a standout aspect of the film. Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita have also drawn appreciation for their portrayals. However, some viewers feel the characters lack a consistent divine presence throughout the narrative.

The film’s cinematography and visual effects have received considerable praise, with the scale of its visuals helping it live up to expectations as a big-screen spectacle. Despite the positive response to its technical aspects, the background score and music by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer have reportedly fallen short of expectations.

Overall, the early response suggests that ‘Ramayana’ delivers on its promise of visual grandeur but has room for improvement in its storytelling and musical treatment.

Produced jointly by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, Oscar-winning visual effects studio DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic.

The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution, while Dharma Productions will oversee the film’s theatrical release across North India.