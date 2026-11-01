Get your popcorn ready and mark your calendars, movie buffs! November is rolling out the ultimate red carpet, bringing an absolute powerhouse of blockbusters, much-awaited sequels, and exciting debuts to the big screen. Whether you're craving epic mythological drama, laugh-out-loud comedy, or sci-fi thrills, November has something or the other exciting for you.

‘Ramayana’ (Release: Nov 5)

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash (Hindi)

Touted as the most expensive Indian project ever made, this epic brings the timeless tale to life with Ranbir as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Split into a two-part spectacle, Part 1 is hitting theaters this Diwali season to blow us all away, with the epic conclusion following next Diwali!

‘Scene’ (Release: Nov 6)

Suriya, Naslen, and Nazriya Nazim (Tamil)

‘Aavesham’ and ‘Romancham’ director Jithu Madhavan is making his Tamil debut with this Suriya-starrer. To add to the magic, ‘Premalu’ heartthrob Naslen is also stepping into Kollywood, alongside Nazriya Nazim, who is making her return to the Tamil screen after a 12-year hiatus. Kerala and Tamil Nadu fans, rejoice!

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‘Disco’ (Nov 6)

Chemban Vinod, Lukman Avaran, and Arjun Ashokan (Malayalam)

Can you hear "Ithino Aadame Ninne nyan thottathil aaki?" playing in your head yet? That viral sensation alone has the entire Malayali audience buzzing with excitement! Directed by Ullas Chemban, this Mollywood entertainer promises pure vibes, incredible energy, and a stellar cast you simply cannot miss on the big screen.

‘Mookuthi Amman 2’ (Nov 6)

Nayanthara- Tamil

The Lady Superstar is back in her divine element! Following the massive, blockbuster success of the 2020 comedy-devotional hit directed by Sundar C, Nayanthara returns to the titular role. She recently shared how thrilled she is to reprise this iconic character, and we are more than ready for a rollercoaster of laughs and devotion!

‘Aakasamalo Oka Tara’ (Nov 20)

Dulquer Salmaan and Shruti Haasan (Telugu)

Fresh off ‘I’m Game’, Dulquer Salmaan is back to sweep us off our feet in a brand-new Telugu sci-fi adventure! Paired with Shruti Haasan, this cosmic journey promises to be a visually stunning, unique treat for all sci-fi lovers.

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Bachelor Party D’eux (Nov 19)

Naslen, Kunchacko Boban, Soubin Shahir, Sharafudheen, Sreenath Bhasi (Malayalam)

Amal Neerad’s cult classic ‘Bachelor Party’ is officially getting a sequel! While word is it won't be a direct continuation of the first, just look at that star-studded cast—featuring everyone from Kunchacko Boban and Soubin Shahir to Rajisha Vijayan and Hansika Krishnakumar. This is shaping up to be the coolest party of the season!

Cosmic Samson ( Nov 27)

Sandeep Pradeep- Malayalam

Superhero fans, assemble! Directed by Abhijith Joseph and starring Sandeep Pradeep, this fantasy-superhero flick comes to you from Weekend Blockbusters, the absolute masterminds behind the iconic ‘Minnal Murali’. Knowing this creative team, we are guaranteed an exhilarating, high-flying ride that will leave us cheering in our seats!

Which of these incredible films is topping your watchlist this November?